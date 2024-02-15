231157
Critteraid Animal Sanctuary Valentine's Day event with Penticton's Highway 97 Brewing raises $4k

Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland has sent out a huge thank you to the community after their 'For the Love of Critters' event raised just under $4,000.

"We could not have done this without our generous local communities donating goods and services for our live and silent auctions. Thank you, we are so appreciative and please know every $ raised, will help enrich our critters lives," the rescue shared in a Facebook post.

"Lastly, this would not have been possible without Highway 97 Brewing Company. Thank you to John and all of his staff that ensured our event was a success."

The organization works hard to look after its furry friends, being completely run by volunteers and donations.

The 10-acre property hosts a multitude of animals that the charity has saved, including dozens of cats, pigs, dogs, ducks, chickens, cows, llamas, goats, alpacas, and a peacock.

Highway 97 will be hosting an additional fundraiser on Mar. 16 for the South Okanagan Brain Injury Society called The Pot of Gold Fundraiser which will feature live entertainment.

