Penticton Art Gallery excited to create collaborative art with local families this weekend

Photo: Penticton Art Gallery The Parade for No Reason at Ignite the Arts Festival in Penticton.

The Penticton Art Gallery and the Penticton & District Community Arts Council say they are excited to welcome locals to a Family Day weekend event that will see a collaborative communal painting created.

On February 17 from11:00 a.m to 3:00 p.m., the public are invited to join the free festivities, including the canvas art project that will see input from kids and adults alike.

The goal is to create something unique and special that will be displayed during the "Parade for No Reason" at the upcoming Ignite the Arts Festival in late March. All are welcome to parade alongside local artists and fellow citizens.

In addition to the canvas project, the tearoom space in the Penticton Art Gallery will host

"other creative activities such as rock painting and colouring pages. Refreshments and snacks will also be provided for attendees to enjoy throughout the event," according to a press release issued Wednesday.

Gallery communications coordinator Chelsea Terry is excited to welcome Pentictonites of all ages.

"We are thrilled to offer a space where families of all kinds can come together and unleash their creativity. This event is not only about creating art but also about building connections within our community, something the missions of both PDCAC and PAG have in common," Terry said.

Grant funding has allowed for the day's activities to be free for any who wish to attend.

For more information and updates, visit pentictonartgallery.com or call 250-493-2928.