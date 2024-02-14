School District 67 in Penticton-Summerland victim of cyberattack

Photo: Castanet file photo

School District 67, Okanagan-Skaha, has experienced a cybersecurity incident.

"Staff members throughout the district have been informed and while the phones and emails are currently down, schools remain in operation," explains a Wednesday afternoon press releases.

"At this point there is no timeline for getting the systems back online. The district is receiving support from the Ministry of Education and Child Care staff, Safer Schools Together, the local authorities and an expert cybersecurity incident service provider to get the support needed."

The district thanked the public for patience and understanding.