Summerland Health Centre Lab Services expanding days of service

The Summerland Health Centre Laboratory will be adding on another day of service starting in March.

Interior Health confirmed that the lab, which is currently open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, will also be open for patients on Friday effective March 1.

Hours of operation are from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Limited walk-in service is from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and booked appointments are from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. The lab is closed for lunch from 12 to 1 p.m.

IH said the website will be updated, and a sign has been posted at the site to inform the public to the expanded hours.

The lab has had previous staffing issues, with IH having to temporarily close the Summerland Health Centre Outpatient Laboratory in November 2021 before reopening in February 2022.