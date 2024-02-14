RDOS unveils new e-vehicle with locally-designed decals

Photo: RDOS

A winner has been announced fin a Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen contest to design a new decal for the district's electric van.

The van, which is part of the Parks and Facilities fleet, is part of the RDOS' commitment to greener energy sources and education the public about electronic options for vehicles.

In the spring and summer of 2023,the RDOS operated information booths at seven community events, educating about EVs.

At the booths, staff and industry experts were on hand to answer questions, and visitors had the chance to design a decal for the new van.

The RDOS received 80 design entries.

"With so many creative entries, it was difficult for the committee to choose just one design that best represented the outreach initiative," reads a press release issued Wednesday.

T"he committee selected three designs that were combined to create the van decal."

The designs were used as inspiration by Jafa Signs to create a vehicle wrap for the RDOS Ford E-Transit electric van.

The RDOS would like to thank everyone who submitted.