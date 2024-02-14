Penticton Ironman weekend adds new half-distance triathlon race this summer

Photo: Visit Penticton

Ironman is expending in Penticton this year, with the addition of its 70.3 Canada half-distance race.

The race will take place Sunday, Aug. 25, in conjunction with the regular Ironman weekend.

“We are thrilled to bring the Ironman 70.3 Canada triathlon back and have it join the iconic Ironman Canada event for an unforgettable weekend of racing in Penticton. This venue has become one of the most thrilling destinations and sought after experiences on the global Ironman circuit in part due to the amazing support from the community and volunteers,” said Tim Brosious, regional director at The Irronman Group, in a press release.

“Penticton has played a prominent role in the history of IRONMAN, and we know athletes will enjoy getting the opportunity to race an Ironman 70.3 triathlon through the stunning landscapes and challenging terrain that the Okanagan Valley has to offer.”

The race will start with a 1.9-km (1.2-mile) swim in Okanagan Lake, followed by a 91.5-km (56-mile) bike course through the Okanagan Valley before descending back into Penticton. Finally, trace ends with a 21.1-km (13.1-mile) scenic run course.

"The addition of the Ironman 70.3 event to Penticton is great news for athletes and the community,” said Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield.

“For athletes, it’s a chance to accomplish an incredible feat in one of the competition’s most iconic settings. For the community, it’s an opportunity to welcome more athletes, more support team members and more spectators to town so we can show off everything Penticton has to offer. This is a win-win for all involved.”

Registration will open on Wednesday, Feb. 21 online here.