Nickel Plate Nordic Centre, Rainbow Outdoor Collective offering free Nordic sport lessons

Hoping to encourage more kids to get into cross country skiing, the Nickel Plate Nordic Centre and the Rainbow Outdoor Collective (ROC) will be hosting a free introduction day to all Nordic sports this weekend.

On Sunday, Feb. 18, the cross-country ski and snowshoe track above Apex Mountain Resort will have complimentary lessons and instructions for all participants.

"We're having an open house, we are having a Nordic playground where kids can play on a whole bunch of different obstacles. We're going to have biathalon, so people can shoot air rifles, and the best of all, we're going to have a ski jump set up. So if you've ever wanted to fly through the air, now's your chance to give it a shot," said Ronnie Gordon, program director for Rainbow Outdoor Collective.

"We're going to start off with very small jumps, of course, and we're going to have a professional here from Nora de Canada giving us a demonstration."

The playground will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., but participants can ski all day. Rentals are included.

"Cross country skiing is one of the best sports, as most people know, for the heart and lungs, but it also benefits your brain quite a bit too. So we want to get kids moving, we want to get them challenging themselves, learning new skills, and just having a lot of fun getting out here on the outdoors," Gordon said.

With over 100 pairs of skis available, Gordon said she hopes to see plenty of newcomers out for the day.

"There are over 54 kilometres of trails up here. So it's not going to be crowded if you go out on the trails," she added.

The lodge will also be open for parents to watch their kids if they aren't interested in skiing themselves.

Gordon said she hopes everyone knows they are welcome up at Nickel Plate, which was the reason she started the ROC program.

The program, which started last January, is meant to target equity-deserving groups designed to encourage a "lifelong enjoyment of cross-country skiing."

Funded by Sport Canada, and in partnership with Nordiq Canada, the McKinney Nordic Club and the Nickel Plate Nordic Centre, the program provides complimentary cross-country ski trail tickets, rentals, and lessons (Sundays only, limited capacity) to anyone 18 years old and younger.

To enter the ROC program, participants have to agree to the centre's core values and code of conduct as outlined.

"Members of the ROC agree to treat all individuals equally and with respect regardless of race, age, ability, sex, gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, cultural observance, socio-economic circumstance, athletic ability, or body type/size," the ROC website reads.

"No matter who you are, you are welcome to ski with us. Whether you are a beginner or looking to become competitive — we will teach you how to enjoy the sport to the best of your ability and at your own pace."

Everyone in the ROC program will be expected to adopt the principles of inclusivity and acceptance of all individuals.

"Everyone up here is accepted, no matter how good of a skier you are, if you're brand new, or if you're an expert, and of course, anybody, of any shape, size, abilities, you're going to do well and have fun," Ronnie said.

"There's no bullying up here. You can ski by yourself, you can ski with our instructors or you can ski with your friends."

For more information on how to join the Rainbow Outdoor Collective and to sign up for the Ski Playground Family Day event, visit their website here.