Penticton's Princess Margaret Secondary School excited to welcome public to Bye Bye Birdie

Photo: Princess Margaret Secondary

Princess Margaret Secondary School in Penticton is excited to welcome the public to their production of classic musical Bye Bye Birdie this month.

From Feb. 22 to 24, the talented cast of high school students will bring the story to life on stage at Maggie, with daily shows commencing at 7 p.m.

Then, from Feb. 29 to March 2, daily shows will take place at 7 p.m. at the Cleland Theatre, plus an additional matinee on March 2 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are available online here. Online ticket sales cease on Feb. 28, after which they can be purchased at the door.