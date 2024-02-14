Summerland denied major federal grant for long-beleaguered aquatic centre upgrades

Photo: File photo

The District of Summerland's hope for a $25 million grant application towards the construction of a new aquatic and fitness centre have been dashed.

After the 2023 Summerland Recreation Centre Referendum saw the majority of voters decide against the district borrowing $50 million, council has been waiting for the decision from the Green and Inclusive Community Building (GICB) program that could have been a lifeline to cut costs to taxpayers.

Summerland council did give the green light to fix the centre's roof at the end of November, while exploring further costs for building repairs and continuing to express interest in grants for a new pool, in the wake of the referendum.

Council has allotted $100,000 to do some repair work to the roof and committed $100,000 in next year's budget to do more assessments on the current state of the facility.

The District originally submitted its request to Infrastructure Canada by the application deadline at the end of last February.

When the referendum was put forward, it was done so with the hope that the decision would come back before voters had to decide in the referendum.

"It's disappointing we had to wait a year before finding out about the grant," Mayor Doug Holmes said in a press release Tuesday.

"The government imposes tight deadlines on municipalities to submit grant applications yet has no schedule for itself to review and approve those applications."

Plans are for council to bring forward a resolution at this year's Souther Interior Local Government (SILGA) annual convention calling on the federal and provincial government to "establish and adhere to processing timelines and decision dates" for all application-based grant programs.

Council has also agreed to put forward a SILGA resolution calling on the provincial government to amend the municipal assent voting process to allow for different options on a ballot beyond a single 'yes' or 'no'.

"I am very disappointed for our community; however, we will now move forward together and explore other options for our recreation centre," Deputy Mayor Erin Trainer shared on social media Tuesday, regarding the failed grant application.

Council's next steps in regards to the centre will be to explore options for extending the life of the existing facility, with the larger time-sensitive upgrades being considered as part of the 2025-2029 budget deliberations.