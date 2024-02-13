Penticton residents reminded metal has no place in curbside recycling bins

Photo: Chelsea Powrie

As part of ongoing attempts to curb local recycling contamination issues, the City of Penticton has sent out a reminder that pots, pans, propane tanks other metal items do not belong in home recycling carts.

"Unfortunately, any metal items placed in curbside recycling carts will end up in the landfill, also contaminating the batch of recycling,” said sustainability coordinator Madison Poultney in a press release issued Tuesday.

“Also, items such as propane and helium tanks pose a serious safety risk to collection drivers and staff at the material recovery facility. We hope that by raising awareness of this problem, residents will think twice before placing any types of metal items into their recycling carts.”

The most recent Recycle BC audit data shows the number of metal items incorrectly placed into home recycling carts tripled from 0.3 per cent in 2022 to 1 per cent in 2023, the city reports.

The city reminds residents that metal recycling options are available:

Action Steel Sales Recycle various forms of scrap metal including aluminum, appliances, batteries, copper wire and stainless scrap

Starline Salvage & Metals Locally owned and operated business is dedicated to scrap metal recycling

Campbell Mountain Landfill Drop off pots and pans, metal cutlery and utensils, and any metal scraps including those from residential or automotive parts

Penticton has a goal of reducing recycling contamination from eight per cent to six per cent or lower by the end of 2024, to keep up with provincial mandates and avoid more restrictive curbside recycling rules.

For more information about recycling in Penticton, click here.