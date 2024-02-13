Penticton Minor Hockey Association benches coaches over investigation into potential wrongdoing

Photo: PMHA

The Penticton Minor Hockey Association has indefinitely removed its coaching staff for a Peewee hockey team, pending an investigation into potential wrongdoing.

PMHA president Kiel Gatenby confirmed over email that the "entire coaching staff" was let go, but said he was not allowed to go into details about the circumstances.

"Hockey Canada ITP [independent third party] has now taken over the investigation on this matter, PMHA and OMAHA [Okanagan Mainline Amateur Hockey Association] are now not involved in the investigation of this incident," he wrote.

"Our focus has shifted from the coaches involved to the players on this team, we are doing everything we can to support them to have a great ending to a year that has been so hard [on] them mentally and physically."

Gatenby said a report was made to the RCMP that PMHA was involved with, but since the ITP is taking over, PMHA will not be involved moving forward.

An RCMP spokesperson said they do not confirm or deny any investigation, or the name of any person who may be subject to an investigation.

Castanet has also reached out to the Hockey Canada ITP for more information.