BC United leader Kevin Falcon to name local pick in Penticton to succeed retiring MLA Dan Ashton

BC United leader Kevin Falcon will be in Penticton to announce a new candidate intending to run for office in the local riding.

BC United, formerly known as the BC Liberal Party, currently holds the Penticton-Summerland riding through longtime MLA and former Penticton mayor Dan Ashton.

In 2023, Ashton announced he would not be running for his seat again in the scheduled fall 2024 provincial election.

A press release issued Monday stated that party leader Falcon will be in Penticton Tuesday at 3 p.m. to name Ashton's successor.

