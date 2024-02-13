BC United leader Kevin Falcon names Tracy St. Claire as local pick for MLA in Penticton

Photo: South Okanagan Similkameen Division of Family Practice Tracy St. Claire will be running to replace longtime Penticton MLA Dan Ashton

UPDATE: 3:10 p.m.

Longtime Penticton MLA Dan Ashton now has someone looking to fill his shoes.

In Penticton Tuesday, the leader of the BC United Party — formerly the BC Liberal Party — announced that Tracy St. Claire will be the party's candidate for provincial office in the upcoming fall election.

In late 2023, Ashton announced he would not be seeking re-election.

St. Claire is currently the executive director of the South Okanagan Similkameen Division of Family Practice. She has been working in the healthcare industry for more than a decade.

Running for MLA was not a decision made lightly. St. Claire told Castanet she wants to be part of a solution to urgent issues.

"I've seen quite a crisis emerging in health care. And I'm worried that it's gonna get worse," St. Claire said.

"With work that we've done here, we've been able to do some pretty innovative, community based things that have translated into things like keeping the walk-in clinic open in Penticton, a really robust maternity program ... I've seen solutions that work. But it's not enough. And I want to be part of making a difference, not just in healthcare, but across the board."

St. Claire has a brief background in politics, having served as a school trustee in School District 67 from 2011 to 2014. She has also worked with United Way and numerous volunteer committees within the City of Penticton.

She said she has "big names to follow" in the potential role of MLA for Penticton. The riding has long been a stronghold of provincial Liberal, now United, representation.

She hopes to bring a breadth of experience to the job, if elected.

"I feel fortunate in that I have been exposed to a lot of different aspects that the provincial government is responsible for," St. Claire said.

The next provincial election is set for this coming fall.

ORIGINAL: 4 a.m.

BC United leader Kevin Falcon will be in Penticton to announce a new candidate intending to run for office in the local riding.

BC United, formerly known as the BC Liberal Party, currently holds the Penticton-Summerland riding through longtime MLA and former Penticton mayor Dan Ashton.

In 2023, Ashton announced he would not be running for his seat again in the scheduled fall 2024 provincial election.

A press release issued Monday stated that party leader Falcon will be in Penticton Tuesday at 3 p.m. to name Ashton's successor.

More to come.