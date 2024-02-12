Emergency response app Voyent Alert incorrectly alerts Princeton residents to change in boil water notice

Photo: Town of Princeton Boil water zones in Princeton that are still in effect.

Users of the Voyent Alert emergency app in Princeton may have been puzzled by an update they received Monday.

The app sent users information that a long-standing boil water notice for much of the town had been downgraded.

However, the town was quick to explain that was an error.

"Please note that the boil water notice is still in effect for most of Princeton. There has been no change in this situation yet," reads the town's response on social media.

The app had automatically stopped the boil water notice due to it being over two years old, stemming from devastating floods in late 2021. Recovery and restoration work is still ongoing.

"The alert has been reactivated and will remain in place until the new water system is up and running," the town explained.

"We apologize for any confusion this may have caused."

For more information about the boil water notice, including a complete map and advice for residents, click here.