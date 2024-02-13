South Okanagan program sees kids learning about and fighting against invasive species

Photo: OASISS Students from Holy Cross School removed invasive plants at a local wetland and replaced them with native trees and shrubs.

Education about invasive species is now coming to Okanagan classrooms.

The Okanagan and Similkameen Invasive Species Society (OASISS) has developed a series of six lesson plans titled “Biodiversity Under Siege: Teaching Okanagan Students about Invasive Species," all created with help from local educators.

“This project aims to educate and inspire students while deepening connections with the local environment,” said Lisa Scott, executive director of OASISS, in a press release announcing the new program issued Monday.

“The content focuses on invasive species and the threat they pose to biodiversity in the region.”

The press release describes the lesson plan as including PowerPoint presentations, note sets, hands-on activities and instructional videos.

Each of the six lessons focuses on a specific topic. Kids will learn about terrestrial species, aquatic species and invasive insects, among other subjects.

"The project encourages outdoor or place-based learning, allowing students to expand their knowledge through action in their community. The lesson plans were recently translated into French, for use in French Immersion or as part of French language courses," the press release explains.

Teachers in School Districts 67 and 53 have already been using the program in its pilot form,

“We’ve got units in climate change, evolution and biodiversity and not a lot of good resources to teach it a practical and applicable way. It’s hard for teachers,” said Trevor Buller, a teacher at Holy Cross School in Penticton.

“When I found OASISS was doing this great work I was excited to try the lesson plans. My students have loved getting outdoors and learning they can make a difference in their community.”

To learn more about the Biodiversity Under Siege project, click here.