Skaha Lake Road delays coming next week in Penticton

Photo: City of Penticton

The next phase of Penticton's "point intersection" project on Skaha Lake Road will begin next week.

The project is part of ongoing work to complete, in part, the final leg of the lake-to-lake bike lane, as well as other traffic-calming measures.

Work will require detours and is "anticipated to cause significant disruptions over the coming months," according to a city press release issued Monday.

Drivers travelling on Skaha Lake Road toward Galt Avenue should expect delays to allow for heavy machinery and excavations during working hours.

“While we are doing everything we can to minimize the impact to traffic during construction, this work must be conducted along a major thoroughfare and will create challenges for motorists, residents and businesses,” said city engineer Jonathan Chu.

“The purpose of this project is to address traffic congestion and safety issues throughout the area, while upgrading aging underground infrastructure to ensure water, sewer and electrical systems are all working efficiently for years to come.”

Northbound traffic along Skaha Lake Road will be detoured along McKenzie Street via Brandon Ave and McGraw Street, and southbound traffic south of Kinney Avenue will be reduced to a single lane of traffic until Brandon Avenue.W

Work will include upgrades to underground infrastructure and electrical wiring, milling and paving pavement, and installing a signalized intersection at Skaha Lake Road and Galt Avenue.

"The City is notifying residents and businesses within the immediate area and is reminding the public that all businesses throughout the area will be open as usual," reads the press release.

"To access the businesses, follow the posted signage and instructions from traffic personnel."

The $10.5 million project, which includes the final leg of the lake-to-lake bike lane and other nearby traffic-calming and infrastructure improvements, began in May 2023 and is anticipated to be entirely completed by fall 2024.