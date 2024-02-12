Sip, savour special Scotch at upcoming Penticton Rotary fundraiser event

Photo: Contributed

Penticton Sunrise Rotary Club’s “Scotch Tasting & Canapes” fundraiser is back.

The event is sponsored by Angry Otter Liquor Store at Cherry Lane Mall, and is being held this year for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

Six special-order single malt scotches have been selected for the event on Saturday, March 2 at 7 p.m. on the S.S. Sicamous.

Charles Geoffroy of Angry Otter Liquor will be the Scotch ambassador, describing the various Scotches, ranging from peated to unpeated and full to light flavoured.

Canapes from Brodo Kitchen will be on hand to compliment the drinks.

In addition to the sips, there will be both a silent and a live auction, the latter of which will include a WestJet donation of one roundtrip flight for two guests to any regularly scheduled and marketed WestJet destination.??

All proceeds will go to the S.S. Sicamous Heritage Marine Society and their ongoing marine restoration projects.

Tickets are $85 and can be purchased at Angry Otter Liquor Store at Cherry Lane or by calling Colleen at 250-493-6565 or by emailing [email protected].