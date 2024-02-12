Plenty of family fun in Penticton this upcoming Family Day

Photo: Monique Tamminga Family Day festivities at the SOEC in 2020.

Gather up the family and enjoy the day off in the South Okanagan this coming Family Day!

OVG360 and the City of Penticton are hosting Family Day at the South Okanagan Events Centre for the first time since 2020, and there’s no shortage of fun to be had from 12 - 3 p.m.

“This year we have added a new sensory space to the event,” said Cindy Wasyluk, the SOEC’s marketing manager.

“This purposefully crafted space offers a cozy and inviting atmosphere for those who may become overstimulated in loud environments. Attendees will be able to pause, rejuvenate, and savour the festivities at their leisure within this carefully curated environment.”

Also available is ice skating, IGA Penticton’s BBQ (by donation), a meet and greet opportunity with the Penticton Vees' mascot Harvee, a photo booth, and complimentary hot chocolate and doughnuts.



And the best part? It’s all free!

“The SOEC is a vital hub in our community, uniting individuals for a variety of events throughout the year. The venue serves as an ideal locale for loved ones to gather to celebrate the importance of family, while creating lasting memories,” said Wasyluk.

“We are very appreciative of all the support we receive from our Family Day event partners. Without their support, this event wouldn’t be possible. Our event sponsors include: Tim Hortons, IGA, Neuhouzz Real Estate Group, RECreation Penticton and the Province of British Columbia.”

Don’t miss Slackwater Brewing’s first-ever Music Bingo and Family Feud event, hosted by Okey Dokey Entertainment.

Beginning on Feb. 15 at 7 p.m., the family-friendly event suitable for all ages will take place every Thursday and will be an ongoing event for the foreseeable future.

“We love being a place where family and friends can come together,” said Slackwater co-owner Kelsey Peyton.

“We have a young family ourselves and appreciate events that are welcoming for families. We have also had great success with our game night programming such as our Blended Brains Trivia on Tuesday nights, and live music bi-weekly on Saturdays. These events are free to attend - however our liquor license does prevent us from having minors in after 9 p.m.”

There’s no cost to sign up for the event, although a reservation for seating at Slackwater Brewing is recommended by emailing [email protected]

“It’s so very easy to get caught up in the hustle and bustle of our daily lives, juggling the business and raising our daughters. Making and dedicating quality time to spend as a family together is so important for all of us and I hope we can help build some special memories for other families this Family Day weekend,” said Peyton.

Slackwater has 25 per cent off burgers and handhelds on their menu on Thursdays, which is available to everyone.

“We will also be opening our doors on Sundays again from 12-7pm with a Buy One Get One special on our big, juicy chicken wings, as well as some great drink specials!” added Peyton.

Looking to be a part of the free live entertainment? The Hub on Martin Street is the spot to sing your heart out as a part of their ongoing Family Karaoke days.

“It caught on very quickly,” said co-owner Kori Iceton. “The summertime in the Okanagan offers so many opportunities for families to get out of the house. Being a mom of young girls, I know the struggle of keeping the kids away from the TV on the colder days. We thought this would be a fun event for our community. We have had a great turn out so far!”

Family karaoke is hosted by "Karaoke with Lisa" and is held every Sunday in January and February from 12:15 to 4:15 p.m.

“It gives families the opportunity to get out of the normal routine and try something new. Whether you join us for Family Karaoke, hit up Rolling Stones for some bowling, or grab the crazy carpets and head up Carmi to find the snow, Family Day allows us to take a break from the day to day demands and to remind our children that they are the reason we work so hard,” said Iceton.

And with that being said: don’t forget about Apex Mountain Resort or Nickel Plate Nordic Centre, two great options for a family-fun day full of skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, sledding and other activities.

Down south at Nk’Mip Cellars, enjoy a Family Day brunch in the Knowledge Keepers Lounge, with a menu featuring some of Chef Kenny Dia’s favourites.

On your way back to Penticton, stop in at See Ya Later Ranch in Okanagan Falls to enjoy a bowl of house made chili and bread by the fireside with a glass of wine. Choose between one of three seatings: 11 a.m. - 12:15 p.m., 12:30 p.m. - 1:45 p.m. and 2 p.m. - 3:15 p.m.

