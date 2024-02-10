Highway 97 will be closed from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday for blasting

Photo: Ministry of TranBC file photo

Highway 97 will once again temporarily close north of Summerland Saturday morning for blasting work.

The closure will run from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the former slide site between Callan Rd and N Beach Rd.

The highway has been running with one lane in each direction through the work zone since last summer, following an August rock slide.

Mitigation work has been ongoing for many months, resulting in temporary closures and intermittent delays.

Multiple slides have occurred along Highway 97 in the Summerland area over the past few years.