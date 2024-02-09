Penticton business group launches Top 40 over/under 40 awards

Photo: Penticton Chamber Presenting Sponsor and owner of Kettle Valley Memorial Kevin Smith, Mayor Julius Bloomfield, Chamber Executive Director Michael Magnusson, and Chamber Vice President Harpreet Sidhu.

Nominate your doctor, your elected official, your teacher or your neighbour for the first annual Top 40 over/under 40.

The Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce and Kettle Valley Memorial have announced the launch of their Top 40 program, with the aim of celebrating and recognizing exceptional Pentictonites.

Twenty of the 40 award recipients will be under 40 years of age, and the remaining 20 will be 40 and older.

"We wanted an opportunity to not only shine a spotlight on the remarkable stories of 40 outstanding people whose accomplishments contribute to the prosperity of Penticton, but also create a way to foster connection and mentoring between those under 40 who are growing in their fields, and those 40 and over who are well established," Michael Magnusson, the chamber's executive director said in a news release.

Recipients will be chosen by a selection panel composed of business and community professionals.

Nominees will be evaluated based on their accomplishments in leadership, vision, innovation and achievement in their field, impact and positive influence on others, and their commitment to social responsibility and community involvement.

Winners will receive an engraved award commemorating their achievement donated by Kettle Valley Memorial, and will be invited to a celebratory gala.

All are welcome to submit a nomination. To learn more, head to the website here.

Nominations are now open and will close on March 3.

Then, the selection committee will begin its work, and a winner in each category will be announced each week over a 20-week period starting in April.