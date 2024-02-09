230665
229107
Penticton  

Penticton business group launches Top 40 over/under 40 awards

Top 40 over/under 40

- | Story: 471693

Nominate your doctor, your elected official, your teacher or your neighbour for the first annual Top 40 over/under 40.

The Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce and Kettle Valley Memorial have announced the launch of their Top 40 program, with the aim of celebrating and recognizing exceptional Pentictonites.

Twenty of the 40 award recipients will be under 40 years of age, and the remaining 20 will be 40 and older.

"We wanted an opportunity to not only shine a spotlight on the remarkable stories of 40 outstanding people whose accomplishments contribute to the prosperity of Penticton, but also create a way to foster connection and mentoring between those under 40 who are growing in their fields, and those 40 and over who are well established," Michael Magnusson, the chamber's executive director said in a news release.

Recipients will be chosen by a selection panel composed of business and community professionals.

Nominees will be evaluated based on their accomplishments in leadership, vision, innovation and achievement in their field, impact and positive influence on others, and their commitment to social responsibility and community involvement.

Winners will receive an engraved award commemorating their achievement donated by Kettle Valley Memorial, and will be invited to a celebratory gala.

All are welcome to submit a nomination. To learn more, head to the website here.

Nominations are now open and will close on March 3.

Then, the selection committee will begin its work, and a winner in each category will be announced each week over a 20-week period starting in April.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Penticton News

RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
227287


Real Estate
4982551
101-4058 Lakehsore Rd,
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$550,000
more details




Send us your News Tips!




Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Magnum (& Scout)
Magnum (& Scout) Penticton SPCA >




TheTango.net
TGIF Gifs- February 9, 2024

TGIF Gifs- February 9, 2024

Galleries | February 09, 2024

Alec Baldwin's Rust trial cancelled

Showbiz | February 09, 2024

Locked OUT!

Must Watch | February 09, 2024

Bath time

Must Watch | February 09, 2024

Friday Fails- February 9, 2024

Galleries | February 09, 2024
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
229224