Have a Heart Radiothon raising donations for families fleeing domestic abuse in South Okanagan

Photo: SOWINS

The second annual Have a Heart Radiothon is starting to raise funds for the South Okanagan Women in Need Society, leading up to a live event.

On International Women’s Day, which is March 8, 2024, Move 97.1 and Bounce Radio will be running a campaign live on location at Penticton's Cherry Lane Mall with the hope of raising $25,000 for SOWINS.

Ahead of the event, the non-profit society is encouraging businesses to donate and challenging others to do the same.

"We will let the team at Move 97.1 and Bounce Radio know so they can give you and your business a shout out and spread the challenge around the community," SOWINS said in a news release.

"You may want to do a fundraiser at the office or simply collect donations and perhaps your company can match."

Funds raised will go directly to helping women, youth, and children fleeing domestic abuse situations in the South Okanagan.

As a bonus, SOWINS has received a donation-matching pledge of $10,000 for the radiothon, meaning every dollar donated from now until March 8 will be matched up to $10,000.

For more information and to donate, head to the SOWINS website here.