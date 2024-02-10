South Okanagan MP calls for federal aid for grape and fruit growers devastated by extreme weather

Photo: Contributed Cannings in the House of Commons in a file photo.

South-Okanagan West Kootenay MP Richard Cannings is calling on the federal government to support grape and fruit farmers facing devastating weather-related losses in the Southern Interior.

On Friday, MP stood up in Parliament, urging action.

Farmers in his district, which in the Okanagan includes Penticton, Oliver and Osoyoos and surrounding heavily agricultural areas, have been impacted by extreme temperatures at both ends of the spectrum in recent years.

Most recently, a cold snap in January has left grape growers scrambling to assess potentially catastrophic damage.



BC farmers are also concerned about the Alberta government's attempts to halt direct-to-consumer delivery of wine from BC producers.

In a press release issued Friday, Cannings' team reports that he is "frustrated to see such bullying behaviour towards these small producers that are already struggling to keep their doors open."



He spoke up in Parliament Friday to issue a challenge to the government:



"Everyone knows my riding makes the best wine in Canada. January’s extreme cold snap caused widespread damage to grape and fruit crops for the second year in a row. Some grape growers have experienced 100 per cent loss of their vines. On top of that, smoke taint from now-annual forest fires continues to affect many vineyards. Without government help to replant their vines many wineries will be forced to close. Will the Minister provide assistance to help BC grape growers and wineries survive climate change?”

It is unclear at this time whether there is federal appetite for stepping in.