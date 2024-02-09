Indigenous-focused recovery centre celebrates opening in Penticton

Photo: Chelsea Powrie

A much-anticipated new residential recovery centre in Penticton has officially opened its doors, offering 54 new beds using Indigenous-focused methods to help people of all backgrounds on their journeys to live substance-free.

Located on Skaha Lake Road and operated by Ask Wellness and the Ooknakane Friendship Centre, the BC Housing-funded endeavour attracted a large crowd Thursday to celebrate the accomplishment.

Named snpa?x?t?ntn [sin-pow_h-tan-tn], which means “a healing place” in Nsyilxc?n, the centre will be a dry facility with staff on site 24/7 to provide support like meal programs, life and employment skills training, alcohol and drug counselling, and culturally driven health- and wellness-support services.

Dignitaries including Grand Chief Stewart Phillip of the Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs, Penticton Indian Band Chief Greg Gabriel, Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield and members of council, and Boundary-Similkameen MLA Roly Russell.

The common room of the state-of-the-art facility was standing room only due to how many other community members also attended to note the achievement.

In a deeply personal speech, Grand Chief Philip spoke about his own battles with addiction and the joy of his 30-plus years of sobriety, and how seeking help through a recovery centre was how he started that journey.

"[This centre] is absolutely wonderful. And that needs to be replicated in as many places as we can manage to do that. I don't know how all of you were able to organize yourselves and work together to create this incredible facility, but you did an amazing job," Philip said.

Chief Gabriel echoed the sentiment.

"I know, in my experience, that it had to be a lot of challenges, a lot of obstacles, bureaucracies you [facility operators] had to get through. But you persevered, were determined to get the job done. And that's what happened," Gabriel said.

"You will, I have no doubt, will change the path of many lives that come into this facility. And that's something to be proud of and hang on to."

The four-storey building has 52 studio homes and two one-bedroom units for couples.

Three of the units are fully accessible, and every unit has its own bathroom, kitchenette and basic furnishings.

Residents started moving into the building in August 2023, with 36 units currently occupied, though Thursday's event celebrated the official launch and current success.

Indigenous people are being prioritized for open spots.

The provincial government through BC Housing provided approximately $15.9 million to the project and will continue to provide $1.8 million for operations costs yearly.