Ministry of Transportation waiting for provincial guidelines before dealing with highway encampment north of Penticton

Photo: S. Gittel A fire in October, 2023 at a prominent encampment north of Penticton along Highway 97.

The future of a prominent encampment north of Penticton off Highway 97 is a waiting game at the moment.

During a presentation to the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen board on Thursday, Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure district manager for the Okanagan Eric Lachmuth said the ministry is waiting on anticipated provincial guidelines for dealing with such situations.

"For now, we are just kind of looking at areas where there are imminent safety risks that we're looking to do intervention on, but otherwise we're waiting until the homeless encampment policy is completed. I've seen a draft so I know it's it's in the works," Lachmuth said.

"And once we have that direction, we'll look at following the policy for any sites that come up."

The Highway 97 site is not currently considered a safety concern by MoTI, he said, either to motorists or residents.

That confidence is not shared by all. Riley Gettens, director for Electoral Area F which includes the encampment, said earlier in the meeting that she is hearing from constituents that the camp is definitely growing and, with warm weather approaching, worries about fires.

There has already been one fire at the encampment that briefly spread into the brush in late October, before being dealt with by fire crews. No injuries were reported.

Local RCMP are aware of the camp. Summerland detachment commander Sgt. Paul Bentham said he is planning to follow up once again with MoTI himself, as the detachment does not have the ability to move the camp along themselves.