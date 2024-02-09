Cannery Brewing takes top prize at spicy Penticton Art Gallery chili cook-off competition

Photo: Contributed The Cannery Brewing chili team that came out on top at the Penticton Art Gallery's chili cook off fundraiser, Thomas Bridson and Taylor Van Ryssel

The annual Penticton Art Gallery "Loving Mugs" chili cook off fundraiser was a spicy and satisfying success.

On Thursday night, the gallery was packed with hungry chili fans eager to try the special recipes of 11 local chefs and restaurants.

Ticketholders got to pick a unique hand-crafted mug, theirs to keep, then walked around the room trying each of the chilis, making mental notes to later vote on a series of categories including spiciest, best vegetarian, and most unique, as well as best overall.

At the end of the night, the votes were tallied and the winners were crowned to much applause.

Climate Changer (beaniest): Highway 97 Brewing

Best vegan/vegetarian: Stillfood Bistro

Best sides: Chef Kristine Lee

Spiciest: Slackwater Brewing

Most Unique: Dream Cafe

And, for best overall:

Cannery Brewing Stillfood Bistro Match Eatery

The winning chili concoction from Cannery was a smoked chicken and housemade chorizo chili, served with crispy pickled jalapenos and tajin avocado crema.

Art gallery curator thanked everyone for the success of the event, highlighting how the non-profit organization relies on public support.

"Stuff like this is so vital for keeping our doors open and doing the things we do," Crawford said.

For more upcoming Penticton Art Gallery fun, click here.