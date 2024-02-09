Penticton shops stocked up for Valentines Day

Casey Richardson

Penticton area businesses are gearing up for the holiday of love, hoping to see the usual uptick in shoppers come out to find the perfect gift for that special someone.

With Valentines Day landing on a Wednesday this year, some shops have already seen people picking up presents.

At Maison Mulnati, a special vegan chocolate and pastry shop, David Mullner said the holiday is usually one of their busiest days.

“Valentines Day for sure is important for us. Big dates are usually Christmas and Valentine's,” he said. The store is making specialty sweets for the event and is open for extra days to accommodate the holiday.

Over on Front Street, Melt Mineral Spa has seen requests for couple massages booming as people book a little treat.

Receptionist Keirsten Sorensen said they have a lot of people coming in for gift cards and couples massages.

“To see people coming in and getting things for the people they love, that's awesome to see,” she added.

Valentines Day colours and patterns are stocking the shelves at Something Pretty Boutique.

Assistant Manager Courtney Williams said there’s plenty of locally made options for people to peruse, including candles and jewelry as a gift option.

As the first few months of the year are often slower with business with a lack of tourists, the holiday can be a key time for local shops.