RCMP provide snapshot of South Okanagan-Simillkameen crime, noting fraud as persistent trend

South Okanagan-Similkameen crime trends mostly show no cause for alarm, RCMP say, though fraud is a concern consistent in many local communities.

At Thursday's meeting, the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen board welcomed RCMP representatives from each local detachment and new Supt. Beth McAndie.

Police provided their standard quarterly update, going over statistics from the final quarter of 2023.

RURAL PENTICTON/ NARAMATA/ KALEDEN/ OKANAGAN FALLS

Photo: RCMP

McAndie spoke to Penticton and surrounding small communities, noting a "significant growth” in fraud activity.

"Typically the victim group are senior citizens,” McAndie said.

“It is important that we consider what messaging and what presentations we can do in the community to address that.”

McAndie said messaging is being planned for the region in general to provide information about how to protect oneself against fraud.

Photo: RCMP

SUMMERLAND

Photo: RCMP

Sgt. Paul Bentham, interim commander for the Summerland RCMP detachment, noted that a 200 per cent increase in uttering threats is due to repeat offenders, including a “common complainant” and landlord-tenant incidents.

The same goes for auto thefts, he said, due to a repeat offender who was in town who is now in custody.

The top calls for service were for traffic incidents, which he attributes to Summerland's three interchanges. multiple speed variances and ongoing landslide work just north of town.

"What we’re finding is that we’re getting a lot of traffic accident reports as people come from the slide into the District of Summerland," Bentham said.

“There’s a lot of high emotion coming out of that slide, especially when people have been stopped, and we’re seeing a significant increase.”

PRINCETON

Photo: RCMP

Sgt. Neil Potter of the Princeton RCMP detachment noted a quarterly uptick in assaults, but explained they were mostly between people who know each other, and who the police are aware of.

Potter also said that a repeat offender who had a no-go order to Princeton contributed to a "significant number" of assault complaints.

KEREMEOS

Photo: RCMP

Cpl. Chad Parsons of the Keremeos RCMP detachment was happy to report that catalytic converter theft from vehicles appears to be down over all.

He also addressed the fraud epidemic, and was pleased to note that in Keremeos, fraud incidents are down.

Parsons credits the downtrend to information sessions held every few months targeted at potentially vulnerable citizens, educating them about potential fraud pitfalls.

He reported that the meetings are well-attended and that they see new faces every time.

"We've had some good success there and will continue to do that," Parsons said.

"Overall we had a great year in Keremeos."

OLIVER

Photo: RCMP

Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth of the Oliver RCMP detachment said that while an apparent year-over-year spike in assault calls may look alarming, it is actually due to an unusually quiet year for such crimes in 2022.

When he analyzed five years of data, he found the numbers to be relatively average.

That is not to say he is not concerned by the crimes.

"Unfortunately, the majority of these violent crimes were domestic situations. What the police can do is make people comfortable to call to help them," Wrigglesworth explained, adding RCMP in many cases when appropriate get the Ministry of Children and Families involved, as well as police and community resources

"Even if these things don’t go to court, there is still a need to prevent the same families and same relationships continuing to [need to] call us,” Wrigglesworth said, adding that officers continue to monitor and check in.

Wrigglesworth also added that traffic and road safety has been a key focus, and he was pleased to report that police presence at areas known for speeding or dangerous driving have seen a drop in such behaviour.

OSOYOOS

Photo: RCMP

Sgt. Jason Bayda with the Osoyoos RCMP detachment noted an increase in assaults quarter-over-quarter, adding that they were mainly familial incidents.

However, he was pleased to note that theft from vehicles has been declining, which he believes is due to people "getting the message" to lock their vehicles and not leave valuables inside.

That said, he noted a major increase in fraud cases, including overseas relationship frauds that saw multiple Osoyoos residents hooked into sending money to potential romantic interests online, only to discover they either never existed or never intended to have a relationship.

Bayda said the detachment has been actively trying to head off such situations through education.

"Over Christmastime, I was at a local store, and an elderly lady in front of me had about 20 different gift cards she was purchasing. I had to take her aside and talk to her about potential fraud, and it happened to be legitimately for her family and kids, but it’s something that I want people to think about,” Bayda said, referring to a common fraud that asks victims to purchase gift cards to pay off alleged debt or help get a loved one out of trouble.

“And the person behind me actually thanked me for it, because it wasn’t something they had thought about, so through education we hope to prevent some of these frauds.”

Bayda said fraudsters are getting ever more clever, even impersonating cops or financial institutions.

"We do not solicit funds from anyone over the phone and online. That may be common sense to most people but it’s not for everyone,” Bayda said.

“If someone says they are from a bank or from the police you can call the police directly and they’ll tell you the truth.”

In summary at the end of the RDOS presentation, Supt. McAndie said she is looking forward to getting to know the communities, and will be focusing attention on communication and "how we share the work that we are doing in your communities."

She also urged any members of the South Okanagan-Similkameen to report crimes, no matter how seemingly small.

"Please do report it. It could be happening to your next door neighbour or someone else in your community."