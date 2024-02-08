Penticton strata buildings invited to get free solar energy study

Photo: Contributed

The City of Penticton is offering free energy assessments and solar generation studies for a limited number of multi-family buildings run by stratas in the city, hoping to help find green solutions to home needs.

“Greenhouse gas emissions generated from heating and cooling buildings accounts for over 30 per cent of Penticton’s community emissions profile,” said David Kassian, sustainability supervisor, in a press release issued Thursday.

“By providing stratas with detailed reports on how to improve the energy efficiency of their buildings, we are empowering building operators to lower energy costs and reduce their impact on the environment.”

The energy assessments will be intended to "identify energy-saving opportunities and provide a clear understanding of the building’s energy use patterns, resulting in a report that recommends low or no-cost measures to improve energy efficiency. Stratas can then use the information in the assessment to retrofit their building for cost and energy savings."

The solar generation study takes a look at available rooftop space and its potential to generate power, as well as potential costs and financial payback.

Visit penticton.ca/help and fill out the online application to find out if your strata is eligible. Once received, Penticton staff will follow up with eligible buildings on a first-come, first-serve basis.