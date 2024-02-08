Rural Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen directors ponder opting in to provincial restrictions on vacation rentals

Photo: Contributed

Rural communities in the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen will need to make some decisions soon about whether to opt in to upcoming provincial legislation limiting vacation rentals.

In 2023, B.C. announced a crackdown on short-term rentals, which will see such landlords operating in municipalities with a population of 10,000 or more required to be a primary resident on the property they are offering on platforms such as Airbnb.

The new rules, which also limit the number of short-term rentals on the property to one, either in the house or as an accessory building, will take effect this spring. Those renting out spaces will need to share their data with the province for enforcement and tax purposes.

The rules are intended to rein in a rapidly expanding short-term rental market, and open up the local rental and housing market to actual locals.

The RDOS, comprised of member municipalities and vast rural areas, now has to decide whether to opt in to the new rules.

As it currently stands, short-term rentals are not allowed within the broader RDOS as a general rule, and are instead granted Temporary Use Permits on a case-by-case basis, with no clear requirement regarding landlord permanent residency or otherwise.

Penticton and Summerland, given their populations, are already folded in to the upcoming provincial legislation. Osoyoos, as a resort municipality, is exempt.

However smaller communities like Naramata, West Bench, Okanagan Falls and other rural areas surrounding municipalities, which are all designated "Electoral Areas," might choose to participate in the provincial program.

At a meeting Thursday, the RDOS elected board discussed the matter, hearing from staff that should the rural areas wish to opt in, they have until March 31, 2024, to do so, for the rules to take effect in November 2024.

Otherwise, as staff have recommended, they could wait until March 31, 2025, giving staff time to find out more information and test the waters.

Many rural directors spoke up with questions and concerns about procedure and enforcement, though overall, most seemed to agree opting in would be a good idea for their communities so they don't become the next hub for buyers just looking for vacation rental cash.

"With all the municipalities around us being in a position where they prohibit multiple [vacation] units being owned by one person, that money will flow to areas that do permit it,” Okanagan Falls Area D director Matt Taylor said.

“What I would really like is some time and some discussion at this board level and also with our residents to hear what they think … I don’t want to drive rental rates up further in my area, I don’t want to drive house prices up further and I don’t want any more dark houses.”

West Bench-Faulder Area F director Riley Gettens also expressed interest in a little more time.

"Nobody is interested in it becoming the 'West Bench Hotel' and it’s empty overnight,” Gettens said.

“If there’s time to look into this, like who is doing the enforcement, are there any unintended consequences … I don’t feel that pressure that if [Greater West Bench] doesn’t opt in then all the sudden all the investors are going to put their money up there.”

But Kaleden Area I director Subrina Monteith said she is already hearing from realtors and potential investors champing at the bit.

"I can tell you that people in my community are being approached … By delaying, we will become the next vacation community. So I can’t wait [to act],” Monteith said.

“We really need to protect our community. I’m disappointed that the province put us in this position.”

The RDOS' senior manager of planning Christopher Garrish was on hand at the meeting, but admitted he had few answers to many of the directors' questions at this time, explaining that staff have done little work on vacation rentals yet due to other projects.

He also noted that the upcoming provincial legislation is still untested and unclear in some areas, hence the staff recommendation to wait a year before opting in.

Naramata Area E director Adrienne Fedrigo suggested holding a workshop meeting just for the electoral area board directors to discuss the matter of opting in further, given that many municipal members of the board do not have skin in the game for their communities.

That motion passed unanimously, and the meeting is expected to be set sometime in the coming weeks.