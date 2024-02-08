Rising lacrosse star from Penticton Indian Band tries out for Team Canada

Photo: Athena Bonneau/Local Journalism Initiative

As the sun dips behind the mountains, casting its golden glow on the landscape of sn?pin?tktn? (Penticton), Meadow Arcand-Squakin stands on the field with a lacrosse stick in her hand, ready to face the challenges that lay ahead.

The young syilx and plains Cree woman from the Penticton Indian Band is emerging as a talented multi-sport athlete with aspirations that extend far beyond the boundaries of sports.

Recently, Arcand-Squakin seized an opportunity by undergoing tryouts for Team Canada in women’s box lacrosse, bringing her one step closer to achieving her lifelong dream. After seeing an online advertisement for the first-of-its-kind tryouts, she did not hesitate to apply.

The three-day event, which unfolded from January 3 to 7 in “Langley,” brought in approximately 200 Indigenous female athletes, with each trying for a spot on the Team Canada roster.

“It was a good time to celebrate the game and be a part of the first national tryout for Team Canada,” Arcand-Squakin shared in an interview.

“There were so many talented female athletes there, and some included my coaches, people I’ve played with over the years and up until now. It was good medicine.”

Now, as she eagerly awaits the outcome of the tryouts, she reflects on the incredible journey that brought her from local leagues to the doorstep of the national arena.

“The tryout experience was an amazing experience overall, and it was a good time to celebrate this sport and come together as athletes looking to grow within this game,” she expressed. “I’m just hopefully providing representation for the Interior.”

‘That was when I genuinely fell in love with lacrosse’

Arcand-Squakin initially began her athletic journey with hockey and was later influenced by her cousins to join their lacrosse practice when she was 12.

“I remember my first ever practice playing lacrosse. I was so frustrated because I didn’t know how to play right off the bat,” she says. “I thought it was similar to hockey, but it’s so unique in its own way.”

Despite initial challenges, she fell in love with the sport’s unique energy, describing it as both aggressive and toughening. The game of lacrosse is considered the oldest sport in North America and has Indigenous origins, stemming back as early as the 12th century.

Her passion for lacrosse didn’t stop there, and Arcand-Squakin ventured into joining the co-ed Penticton Minor lacrosse team.

Soon after, she played occasional games with the South Okanagan Junior Flames, later joining Team BC at NAIG (North American Indigenous Games), an experience that left a lasting impact.

“That was when I genuinely fell in love with lacrosse,” Arcand-Squakin expressed, noting the empowering atmosphere of being surrounded by Indigenous athletes from around North America at NAIG.

After playing lacrosse for a few years, she joined a newly formed lacrosse team called Storm.

“One of my late mentors, Cherlyn Billy, had a team called Storm with Indigenous female athletes, and that was my first exposure to an all-female team,” she said.

While playing with Storm, Arcand-Squakin travelled throughout the nations and internationally, playing lacrosse at the USBOXLA Nationals.

Meadow Arcand-Squakin coached at a practice game with the next generation of female lacrosse players from the Penticton Heat team. Photo by Athena Bonneau

Giving back to the sport

Currently playing and coaching for BC Interior Female Lacrosse in sn?pin?tktn?, Arcand-Squakin has transitioned into coaching, a role she feels is her true calling.

“For me, it is so important that I give back to lacrosse as much as lacrosse gives to so many people and communities,” she said.

“Lacrosse has helped in so many aspects like healing and growth and teachings that I’m not too sure I would’ve had without it.”

Arcand-Squakin’s dedication to giving back goes further than her coaching role — it is a heartfelt commitment to empowering the next generation of lacrosse players the same way lacrosse has instilled in her.

Whether she secures a spot on Team Canada or not, Arcand-Squakin says she’ll continue to play and coach lacrosse.

“I feel so much power whenever I play, and I feel my spirit being lifted, like a warrior in a way, and I want to give other girls that sense of strength.”