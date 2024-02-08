Penticton teen raising money for Move to Cure ALS in honour of her late father

Photo: Contributed Annie Harries and her father wearing cornflower pins, the symbol for ALS support, before his passing.

A Penticton teenager is once again stepping up to raise money for organizations close to her and her dad's heart, signing up for the Move to Cure ALS event in Kelowna this summer.

Annie Harries has been running fundraisers along with her family for years, raising thousands of dollars for ALS research by collecting Purdy's Chocolatier Christmas orders and fundraising for the Canadian Alcohol Use Disorder Society. Harries' father served on the society's board of directors before his passing.

This year, Harries is working to raise $3,000 as a part of the signature fundraising event for the ALS Society of British Columbia.

Harries shared that 60 per cent of the money will go towards an equipment loan program, which her family was fortunate enough to be able to use when her dad was sick.

The other 40 per cent will be going towards funding a new research facility for UBC in Vancouver for groundbreaking ALS research.

"With my own family, they were so helpful with the equipment loan program, and they do put out a ton of resources for families affected by ALS. But then also, they're really working hard to fund finding a cure," Harries said.

"I just want to help other families like mine, and people like my dad."

Harries said she last participated in a walk in years ago in Victoria and felt there was such community support built into the day.

"I think [my dad] would be happy to know that I just want to help other people like our family."

Move to Cure will take place on Sunday, June 9, starting at 11 a.m. at the Waterfront Park Island Stage in Kelowna.

Find out more about Harries' fundraising efforts on her fundraising page here.