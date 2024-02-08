Summerland food bank urges government action over lack of local overnight homeless shelter

Casey Richardson

Tired of seeing people living in cars or in broken-down trailers, the Summerland Food Bank and Resource Centre Society is hoping a homeless shelter can finally be set up in the community.

The society sent a letter to council outlining their concerns, noting that while it is the provincial government’s responsibility to help fund and organize shelters, they hope to see the municipality follow up.

Council discussed the matter at length during Tuesday’s meeting, voting to "send a letter to the province expressing concern in the community about homelessness in Summerland and to inquire how the province addresses homelessness in comparable communities."

The food bank is concerned that they have been seeing the local homeless population slowly increasing over the last four to five years.

“What we don't have is a place for someone to spend the night if they report to us in desperate circumstances, passing through the community or part of our community, we have no way [and] no place to refer them. And typically, if we go to Penticton or Kelowna, the shelters there are full, so it becomes very difficult,” said John Bubb, one of the food bank directors.

The food bank has acted as a daytime shelter, specifically a warming centre in the winter and a cooling centre in the summer, but only during their business hours, which are 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. five days a week.

Unfortunately, the society itself cannot become shelter accommodation, as its location isn’t suitable for the addition of permanent sleeping units, nor do they have the staff and resources to operate it.

“We see so much of life at its lowest level of poverty and despair sometimes. Also mental health. They're all difficult things to deal with, difficult things to see and difficult things to handle,” Bubb added.

“There's a feeling of responsibility here in this food bank that we should be looking after our own homeless population.”

Bubb said he hopes to see the council take a leadership role in finding a solution with the province.

“We think that if we don't step up as a local community, and identify the need to the provincial government, then we won't be able to solve this problem in the long run,” Bubb said.

The homeless population recorded by the resource centre in December 2023 in Summerland was 15 people.

The society stated that they have been in contact with Interior Health and BC Housing, who have suggested that, for a community the size of Summerland, a winter shelter of 6 to 10 beds might be the best option.

Mayor Doug Holmes said a big part of council's discussion on Tuesday was the need to better understand the provincial government's approach to dealing with homelessness in small communities like Summerland.

“Our concern is that even if the ministry gives us money to deal with the problem, we don't have the capacity to deal with it. We don't have that expertise. We don't have a social services department. It's not something small communities are set up to be able to do,” Holmes said.

“With no shelter or adequate wraparound services in the community for all those people, there's this concern about the situation.”

The last council voted to shoot down a grant application for transitional housing at the former SADI building in April 2021, due to high renovation costs.

At the end of the day, council felt it was a provincial issue, and that it should not be a burden on the municipality.

The push-and-pull between municipal and provincial purviews continues to this day.

“To be fair, we understand that homelessness and housing is a provincial responsibility and not a local responsibility. But we think that if we don't step up as a local community, and identify the need to the provincial government, then we won't be able to solve this problem in the long run,” Bubb said.

The Summerland Food Bank and Resource Centre continues to provide food, information and referral services for people in need in Summerland. More information can be found on their website here.