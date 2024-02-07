Penticton man arrested downtown after being seen with BB gun

Photo: Casey Richardson The residence on Martin Street that was swarmed by Penticton police Wednesday morning.

Multiple frontline officers responded to Martin Street in Penticton Wednesday morning after police received reports of an armed man.

Around 9 a.m., police were called by witnesses describing a man holding a firearm.



Officers located the man, and seized a BB gun.



The 35-year-old Penticton resident was found to have outstanding warrants, and was later detained for court proceedings.



Police report nobody was harmed or threatened, and say the investigation is ongoing.