Okanagan Similkameen Stewardship group in dire need of help to purchase new field truck

Photo: OSS Damage to the Okanagan Similkameen Stewardship field truck.

The Okanagan Similkameen Stewardship society is grappling with the loss of their field truck, which is key to their operations all around the region.

OSS is a non-profit organization that works with local land stewards to conserve natural habitats, raising awareness and spreading education for the past decade.

This December, they suffered a blow — their field truck was struck by another vehicle while parked, and ICBC has confirmed it is a total write-off.

"With used truck prices the way they are, it will cost us at least $30,000 for a reasonably reliable truck that we do not have to worry about, or pour additional money into," the society explained on social media this week.

"We greatly depend on our field truck. It is the vehicle that carries us and our summer students all over the valleys from over in Princeton all the way up the whole valley into Armstrong and Cherryville. It has hauled several tonnes (yes actually!) of invasive plants out of natural areas for us, moved thousands of native trees and shrubs into our restoration projects, and hauled countless nesting boxes, basking platforms, and bat boxes to our Wildlife Habitat Stewards."

The organization has launched a fundraiser to help offset some costs of obtaining a new vehicle.

All donations are eligible for a tax receipt. Find more details online here.

Learn more about how to get involved in nature stewardship in the Okanagan Similkameen online here.