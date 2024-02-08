'We're all in his corner': GoFundMe started to help support beloved Summerland family facing cancer battle

Photo: Stephanie Hurst

The Summerland community is rallying behind a local young family grappling with a recent cancer diagnosis.

Ben Morcombe, a local business owner and father of two, has been diagnosed with cancer in his stomach and liver.

Two family friends spoke with Castanet, sharing the GoFundMe started with the goal of easing the financial burden on the family during this difficult time.

Morcombe's wife, Kolyn Woodbridge, has taken time off work, accompanying him to his appointments and providing aftercare for him, as well as caring for their two children.

"This couldn't have happened to a nicer family. There's a lot of bad things that happen in this world and you never want to see it happen to people like this. These people deserve to have their health, they deserve prosperity, and they deserve peace. And unfortunately, this is just going to be a test for them to get through," friend Todd Thicke said.

"We're all in his corner."

Thicke met Morcombe through their daughters, who became fast friends while playing baseball together.

"He's just a great dad, a great friend and we just want to do what we can to provide them with all the support that they can get really right now," he added.

Stephanie Hurst, who is a longtime friend and business partner with Morcombe's wife, started up the fundraiser, which has already surpassed the halfway mark of its $30,000 goal.

"It's amazing," she said. "I think everybody knows him and he's a very big community person, so it's pretty cool to see this community rally around them."

Both friends said throughout the years, Morcombe has always lent a helping hand, from helping build their shared hair salon, Beauty Box Studio Inc. to setting up a backyard fence at no cost.

"They're very philanthropic themselves, they give back to the community. Ben and Kolyn are both selfless people," Thicke said.

"So we want to see what we can do to put our best foot forward in making this process as comfortable as possible, because we all know it's probably the most challenging thing you'll ever go through."

Alongside the GoFundMe, Hurst said they are also hosting a concert fundraiser next month for the family.

A Groovy Night of Giving featuring the Cherry Groove ensemble will be on March 1 at the Summerland Community Centre with limited tickets available. Tickets will be available for sale soon at Beauty Box Studio. Keep an eye on their social media here for an announcement.