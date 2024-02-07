'Chamber of Commerce Week' declared in Penticton

Photo: Contributed

The Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce is thrilled that Mayor Julius Bloomfield has proclaimed February 12-16 "Chamber of Commerce Week."

“This special week acknowledges the Penticton Chamber's commitment to creating a thriving business environment, providing networking opportunities for business leaders, and championing positive change to ensure prosperity for businesses and residents alike,” said chamber president Nicole Clark in a press release this week.

The Chamber of Commerce describes its mission as "to strengthen Penticton’s diverse, vibrant and growing business community."

"It is also active in advocating for matters affecting the local economy and worked on 14 separate issues last year alone including supporting the City’s Safe Public Spaces bylaw, seeking help for local wineries after what is now two years of devastating cold snaps, and supporting a temporary moratorium on out-of-province watercraft after invasive quagga mussels were discovered in Idaho that would cost millions if they spread to any of BC’s lakes," reads the press release.

“As we take this brief moment to reflect on our accomplishments and look towards the future, I can say that the Chamber proudly remains steadfast in its commitment to advancing the interests of our business community and enhancing the quality of life for all Penticton and area residents,” said Michael Magnusson, executive director.