Summerland council green lights liquor vendors at Memorial Park market

Photo: Facebook/Summerland Farmer's Market

Summerland council had no qualms about giving the green light for liquor vendors at Memorial Park during the upcoming community markets.

At Tuesday's regular council meeting, Summerland District Market requested that council waive an existing bylaw prohibiting alcohol in the park, just during the market, to allow for tastings and sales.

The market has replaced what used to be known as the Tuesday Farmer's Market, and it will be running on Tuesdays from April 30 until September 24, 7 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. this year.

District staff reported that neither the bylaw department nor the RCMP had concerns, and suggested council support the request to help the market's growth.

Deputy Mayor Erin Trainer, who said she was very much in support of the request, asked if there was a cap on the number of alcohol vendors.

A market representative answered that all categories have a cap to have a fair market share and, as such, there would be a limits on alcohol.

"We wouldn't want it oversaturated to the point it becomes a beer and wine fest sort of thing," they added.

The market has seen plenty of interest from local alcohol and liquor businesses.

Coun. Marty Van Alphen requested that the word "local" be removed from resolution, as he didn't want to see any interested businesses from nearby areas, such as Naramata or Gallagher Lake, excluded.

Council agreed, then voted unanimously in support of the bylaw waiver.