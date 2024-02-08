Work restoring lower Trout Creek reporting success as spawning salmon return

Photo: Contributed A photo from the ONA presentation shows kokanee and sockeye spawning at riffles set up in lower Trout Creek.

The Okanagan Nation Alliance has shared an important update on their work restoring lower Trout Creek habitat diversity for kokanee salmon.

At a Summerland council meeting on Tuesday, ONA fisheries Biologist Neve Carlile presented progress updates, which included a focus on the lower two corners of the creek, which had previously been channelized and straightened.

Seventy-six per cent of the total straightened section was unsuitable for spawning. Spawning lowered from many thousands to roughly 300 annually.

Carlile said the hope is that one day, the area will become a floodplain reconnection and will increase riparian vegetation, particularly Indigenous cottonwood forests.

“The overall vision for the project is to use a collaborative ecosystem-based approach guided by Syilx traditional ecological knowledge keepers to reinvigorate Syilx Okanagan stewardship of the area and to restore natural form and function and to complement slide mitigation efforts to improve overall water quality,” she added.

Teams are working to widen the banks' full width to reinforce the floodplain and to restore river structure and function.

Carlile said since adding in riffles — shallow landforms in a flowing channel — and spawning gravel, they’ve seen more kokanee and sockeye return.

“This is just one step in bringing health back to Trout Creek and we've seen such positive results in such a short amount of time. I just hope that we can continue to support these collaborations with Syilx leadership,” Carlile added.

She also reported that there has been great support from the public for the project.

Coun. Richard Barkwill asked how the organization manages during a flood or drought year.

“So there is the chance that the floodplains that we create that year might not get the flow that they need but that's okay because we've kind of planned for that,” Carlile said.

“For flooding, since we put in the floodplains, it just allows for that much more space for the water to go. So it's benefiting the whole area when it comes to flooding just because that water can safely move into those areas.”

There also is no worry that the riffles will shift in a major way during flooding.

The team’s next steps are to work on dry land revegetation, design and plan restoration for the remaining 1.5 kilometres of the creek and continue to support slide mitigation efforts.