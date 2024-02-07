Penticton council votes not to hire a third party to examine municipal staff, service levels

Photo: City of Penticton Coun. Amelia Boultbee at the Feb. 6, 2024, council meeting.

Penticton council has little appetite for an outside look at municipal staffing and service levels.

Coun. Amelia Boultbee made a motion at Tuesday's meeting that the city hire a third-party consultant to conduct a "core services review," potentially resulting in recommendations to overhaul operations.

"The public perception is one of increasing tax rates, increasing utility rates, an ever-larger scope of work the city undertakes and the perception that money is being misspent on controversial and expensive infrastructure projects," Boultbee claimed, in her argument to fellow councillors.

"It's undeniable that year over year, the city has experienced scope creep whereby the city is increasingly doing the job of the provincial government, in my opinion without adequate critical analysis as to where that ends."

The most recent core review was conducted more than ten years ago.

Boultbee estimated that a review this year would cost around $300,000, and noted that she hoped it would not necessarily lead to termination for city staffers, but instead could allow staff to "naturally decline over time through attrition or a hiring freeze."

"The intent of this process is to identify appropriate operating levels and resources," Boultbee said.

She also pitched leaving fire, bylaw and police services out of the review, "except to the extent that we need to quantify how much the city is overspending due to provincial downloading."

Boultbee's motion was met with little interest from most on council, with the exception of Coun. James Miller, who compared the idea of a core review to unpleasant but necessary maintenance tasks like getting a yearly prostate exam "because you want to check, you want to be assured."

Coun. Campbell Watt was opposed to the idea so soon after the recent hiring of new Chief Administrative Officer, Anthony Haddad.

"The problem I have with [a third party] looking at an arm's length so early in our CAO's tenure is they're coming in without the idea of the conversations we've had, which actually address services, because it's the services that you're reviewing," Watt said.

"The services we're offering are things that we collectively, without somebody's black and white thinking, agreed that our community wants. And that's what I wish we would allow our CAO an opportunity to address internally. And then if there's something he feels is a potential shortfall, we use that opportunity to do a review on that section, that department, that whatever, rather than blanket and spend $200,000 to $300,000 on a review that frankly, if it comes back asking for jobs, we're probably not going to do anyway."

Coun. Konanz agreed, voicing her wish to allow the new CAO to do an internal review.

"We have a great staff, but we can be better and if we look at this internally, department by department, within the next five years, we could be the best running and most efficient modern city and compassionate city in the country," she said.

Mayor Julius Bloomfield said he didn't see any "triggers" for a core review.

"I think core reviews can be a useful tool if they're directed, if you've got a purpose. When we did the community safety review, there was a purpose, we had rampant crime, that's a trigger. We had a massive increase in spending on protective services without a really solid formulated plan. That was a trigger,"

"I have seen [triggers] in the past in different departments and I voted for similar reviews but I just don't see it at this time."

Ultimately the motion failed 5-2, with Couns. Boultbee and Miller the lone favourable votes.