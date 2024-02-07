Penticton council votes in support of proposed sixplex on Conklin Avenue, despite neighbourhood pushback

Photo: Contributed Rendering of proposed Conklin Avenue development.

Density plans on Conklin Avenue are moving forward, despite strong neighbourhood pushback.

On Tuesday evening, Penticton council held a public hearing regarding 460 Conklin Avenue, specifically an Official Community Plan amendment and a zoning bylaw amendment to allow for a two-storey, six-unit development on the currently undeveloped lot.

Development director Blake Laven called the property "unique in that it has road frontage on three sides, two lanes and then Conklin Avenue itself."

The Conklin Avenue community has been vocal in its concerns about the plans for the property, including the level of density, with some calling for four units maximum instead of six. Others shared concerned about sufficient sewer, water and electrical infrastructure, which city staff say has been investigated and it has been determined not to be a problem.

At Tuesday's public hearing, John Robertson, a Conklin resident, said many in the neighbourhood simply think six is too big.

"The folks in our area that have spoken against the development are against the size of the development so let's be very clear about that," Robertson said.

"And also, with the ease with which the OCP seems to be tinkered with. The OCP was put together with an enormous amount of effort, resources, intellect, research, and I can remember when it was taken in as part of the city, and was was a celebrated document that was going to really show us how to build our city, make it a friendly city ... and yet it seems that when a development like this comes along it can be changed on a whim, just like that."

Robertson argued that the development facing the laneway would "destroy the privacy and confidentiality" of houses across the way.

Fellow Conklin resident Mogran Hempsted agreed, and also shared concerns about the change in character to the community.

"With all the neighbours, our concern is that once one starts to change some zoning, these companies will buy out the next one and the next one, and they can start knocking on doors. Life is hard for people, money is tight, it's easy to get people pushed out of the area," Hempsted said.

"It's just the idea that nobody is going to be able to afford to keep their homes and once they start knocking them down, it's going to turn into just another bunch of boxes all up and down the street ... it's scary seeing the neighbourhood's zoning change that much. I know there's need for more housing in town. These are not affordable houses for the people who are looking for homes."

Ewen Stewart, the developer behind the project, stood by it.

"We went through a rather vigorous public engagement process where I don't think I've had such a beating in a long time," Stewart said.

"Do I agree with all the things they're saying? No. I get their point though about the eight units. Hence we reduced it to six [...] I think we went a tremendous distance on this. To hear some of the comments tonight where a two story high window is too big, I don't know, when is a window too big? I'm not sure I can satisfy everybody's desire that nobody looks out the window and sees the house next door."

Stewart also pointed to new provincial legislation that is demanding density in local municipalities, requiring zoning bylaws to be updated by June 30, 2024 to permit small-scale, multi-unit housing — ostensibly overriding the local OCP in many situations.

"The province is stepping in and mandating a lot of what's going on," Stewart said.

"People need to understand that things are changing [...] I think knocking the storey off [of the original design] is a major concession in the neighbourhood."

He also confirmed there are two parking spaces allotted for each of the six units.

After a few brief comments, council voted to give the zoning and OCP changes second and third reading, the final step before anticipated adoption at a future meeting. Couns. James Miller and Ryan Graham were opposed, and did not provide explanation for their vote.