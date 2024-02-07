Penticton police, bylaws provide positive report to local council

Photo: Castanet

Police and bylaw services had mostly positive news for Penticton council this week.

At Tuesday's meeting, freshly-minted local RCMP Supt. Beth McAndie made her first quarterly presentation to council after taking over the top cop job in late 2023.

McAndie outlined crime statistics from the final quarter of 2023, which spans from October to December, which overall showed criminal code files are down year-over-year by 17 per cent.

Photo: RCMP

McAndie noted an increase in fraud, which she attributed to mostly unauthorized use of debit or credit cards. She added such crimes are consistently growing around the entire region.

She also noted an increase in domestic violence calls, and said there are continued efforts underway to encourage victims to find help.

"Our Special Victims Unit is our dedicated team that oversees our most highest risk intimate partner violence investigations. And the Special Victims Unit shares key partnerships within our community, with the South Okanagan Women in Need Society, the Ministry for Children and Family Development, or the sexual assault forensic examination program with Interior Health," McAndie said, among other examples.

"The victim services team [is] working in partnership to support those experiencing violence and relationships and earning the trust of these individuals to come forward to police."

Mounties have also been working on educating local youth about online extortion, making presentations to School District 67 students, administrations and PACs to "arm youth, parents and educators with strategies to prevent the victimization of our youth and children."

McAndie also highlighted the new Integrated Response Team, formerly known as Car 40, which has been in operation for only a few weeks. It pairs a registered nurse with a police officer to respond to calls that may be of a mental health nature rather than a criminal nature. The team also does proactive work in the community before crises occur.

The team has already had 80 interactions with community clients in less than a month, including everything from mental health crises to harm reduction and general wellness checks.

Looking forward, McAndie said that under her lead, RCMP will be taking a look at the seasonal policing plan, ensuring that during busy months there is an appropriate police presence supporting the community to keep events "family friendly and family focused."

"Preparing and training are key to our ability to respond. And I remain dedicated to ensuring our teams are ready to do so," McAndie said.

"Proactive enforcement work requires a strategic deployment of our resources, ensuring we have data driven response to addressing crime is key and in the detachment where our members carry a large workload and, during the summer months, are moving from call to call."

Council thanked McAndie for the presentation. Coun. Helena Konanz asked whether the downtrend in crime had anything to do with increased bylaw presence.

"I'm hoping the teams will be looking at working together, because we just want to make sure people aren't calling bylaws instead of RCMP and so one goes up and the other goes down, but we should be working to get them both down,” Konanz said.

McAndie agreed.

"There's shared work to be done," McAndie said.

"Work can be done to compare those calls, leading in to communicating in advance of our quarterly reports comparing how we obtain our data, is there duplication of work, are there calls that should have been diverted to bylaw instead of coming to the RCMP, or vice versa. ...I believe that [at] our next quarterly report we will be able to be able to present that comparison."

Following McAndie, bylaw services manager Tina Mercier took the floor, sharing a snapshot of the year 2023 as a whole.

Photo: City of Penticton Bylaw calls for service in 2023

Mercier said completed calls for service have increased in recent years, which she credits to an “if you see something, say something” campaign encouraging people to report suspicious activity.

The vast majority of calls fall under an umbrella of community safety, security and livability, at more than 55 per cent. Most calls come in between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m.

The "Safe Public Spaces" bylaw, enacted in mid-2023, gave bylaw officers lawful authority to attend calls for service on private property with public access to address social concerns.

“We did see more businesses request for assistance at their properties. This response option has allowed for more support to businesses throughout the city and alleviated some non-criminal calls for service to the RCMP,” Mercier said.

“In addition, CSOs have been tasked with responding to check on welfare calls also not criminal in nature, but an additional response option other than emergency service providers, officers can then assess the situation and determine what action should be taken for resolution.”

Mercier said officers will continue to focus on "hot spot" zones, including around the downtown core and the hospital, and supportive housing facilities, and gather data to help them make strategic and financial decisions in years to come.