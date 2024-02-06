South Okanagan man caught with fentanyl and meth will serve another year behind bars

Photo: Castanet

A South Okanagan prolific offender will spend another year behind bars after being caught with a prohibited weapon and large quantities of illegal drugs.

Samuel Prescott-Perreault, 36, appeared in B.C. Supreme Court in Penticton Tuesday, after pleading guilty to multiple offences that took place on June 22, 2021.

Court heard that Prescott-Perreault was known to be prohibited from driving but was spotted on that day in a Dodge Durango, driving down Highway 97 in the Oliver area.

Police attempted to contain the vehicle at a gas station, but he reversed the vehicle “dramatically,” according to testimony, and escaped onto the highway again, causing danger to other vehicles.

RCMP eventually found the Durango unoccupied near a mobile home park, and tracked Prescott-Perreault using a police dog.

He was discovered nearby hiding in bushes. The police also found a backpack with a loaded Beretta handgun and a significant amount of fentanyl and methamphetamine — all tallied, worth more than $2,500 at street value.

The backpack also contained nearly $2,000 in cash.

Court heard that Prescott-Perreault had a very difficult childhood, experiencing poverty and violence, leading him to live on the streets by age 12.

Prescott-Perreault reportedly became addicted to substances at an early age.

“His life has been marred [since that early time] by his own addictions and difficulties,” Justice Shelley Fitzpatrick said.

After briefly cleaning up, in his mid twenties he reportedly succumbed to addiction again and has been in and out of jail ever since for various criminal actions, including serious weapons and drugs charges.

Prescott-Perreault has been in custody since June 2021, and his counsel noted that he has achieved high school graduation while in custody and has completed other skills programs.

Crown and defence submitted a joint proposal, recommending a sentence of 4.5 years for the dangerous driving, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of a loaded firearm.

Justice Fitzpatrick went along with that. With time served, given how long Prescott-Perreault has already been behind bars, that leaves 379 days in prison to go.

"Good luck to you," Fitzpatrick said, as the hearing ended.