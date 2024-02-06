Welcome dump of powder on South Okanagan ski hills

Photo: Apex Mountain snow webcam

Snow is back in the South Okanagan, and local ski hills are rejoicing after a tough start to 2024.

Apex Mountain Resort and Baldy Mountain Resort both hit a rough patch in January and early February, seeing everything from freezing temperatures that shut down the hill to unseasonably warm conditions with little new snow, forcing closures and decreased amenity availability.

All that has changed for now. Apex Mountain reports it welcomed 14 centimetres of snow over the past 24 hours, prompting general manager James Shalman to celebrate on social media: "We've got our mountain back!"

Most runs are open, with the exception of some double black diamonds and some of the terrain areas.

At Baldy, they report 19 centimetres over the past 24 hours. Their website reports that the Sugarlump Quad and Magic Carpet are both open.