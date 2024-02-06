Penticton man arrested in Summerland in connection to suspicious fires

Photo: Castanet

A 49-year-old Penticton man has been arrested in connection to a series of suspicious fires in Summerland.



According to a police news release, on Feb. 3, St. Stephens Church experienced a break-in and then a fire in its basement.

Another suspicious fire took place Feb. 4 in an exterior stairwell at Summerland Secondary School.



RCMP were able to identify and arrest 49-year-old Penticton resident, Gerrid Perret, using video surveillance and photographs provided by the public.



Perret has been charged with break and enter, mischief, and failing to comply with his probation order, and is currently in custody awaiting further judicial action.



The Summerland RCMP thanks the public for their assistance in the investigation.