Lamb of God and Mastodon coming to Penticton

Photo: Contributed

Iconic heavy metal bands Lamb of God and Mastodon will unite on stage in Penticton this year.

On Friday, Aug. 16, the two legends will bring their Ashes of Leviathan tour to the South Okanagan Events Centre.

The tour is part of their celebrations for the 20th anniversary of Lamb of God's top-selling album "Ashes of the Wake" and Mastadon's acclaimed album "Leviathan."

Tickets go on sale this Friday, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m., and range from $59.50 to $99.50 plus additional fees.

Tickets will be available online here or in person at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC.