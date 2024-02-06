Community Foundation of South Okanagan Similkameen receives major $1M donation from local credit union

Photo: Contributed

The Summerland & District Credit Union has granted $1 million to the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen for its work supplying local community projects and programs.

The donation is part of the credit union's legacy fund, which supports a variety of community initiatives.

Aaron McRann, CEO of the Community Foundation, expressed his gratitude in a press release issued Monday.

"We are incredibly grateful for this remarkable contribution from SDCU. It is a privilege to take part in the legacy of an organization that has shown such a deep and long-standing commitment to the well-being of our community. This donation will have a lasting impact on many meaningful projects and programs in our community," McRann said.

SDCU was started by 10 founding members in 1944, and it is now the second largest single branch credit union in Canada with more than $388 million in assets and more than 7,300 members.

“Enriching people's lives is our core purpose, this includes being a leader in supporting the local community," said president and CEO of SDCU Kelly Marshall.

"We take pride in our staff’s contribution to community service and our involvement supporting charitable programs and activities that enhance and enrich the well-being and quality of life for all members of our community. By partnering with the Community Foundation on this Legacy Fund, we’re able to create a financial vehicle that will continue to have a positive impact on the region and our members for years to come.”