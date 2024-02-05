First of several public engagement sessions about school futures in Penticton and Summerland is tonight

Photo: Castanet

The first of several public engagement sessions about potential upcoming school shakeups and closures in Penticton and Summerland is tonight.

At Skaha Lake Middle School Gym Monday night from 6 to 8 p.m., the public is welcome to learn more about proposed long-range plans for schools in School District 67, which include the departure from the middle school model and the closure of three elementary schools.

Giant's Head, Carmi and Parkway elementary schools are potentially on the block for closure, as the district grapples with inflation rates and low projected growth in enrolment.

The public engagement period will last 60 days, after which the district's Board of Education will make final decisions.

The full list of in-person engagement opportunities, as it stands currently, is below.