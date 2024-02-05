WestJet appears not to renew summer Penticton-Edmonton route for 2024

Photo: WestJet

It appears direct flights from Penticton to Edmonton have been left off the list of returning WestJet summer routes.

According to their recently released initial summer plans, the airline will not be re-instating the route, which flew all last summer.

The Penticton Regional Airport currently only offers direct commercial flights to Calgary, through WestJet, and to Vancouver's South Terminal through Pacific Coastal Airlines.

Air Canada ceased service to the city in early 2024.

In a news release Monday, WestJet executive John Weatherill said the summer flight plan reflects "leisure-focused flying, to connect Eastern and Western Canada, and substantial growth in service to sun destinations, further cementing our position as Canada's leading leisure airline."