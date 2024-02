Photo: AIM Roads

AIM Roads is reminding the public to expect daily intermittent closures at the site of a rockslide north of Summerland.

Ongoing mitigation work at the slide will require sometimes unpredictable closures of Highway 97 between Callan Road and Okanagan Lake Provincial Park until the project is complete.

Drivers should build in a possible 15 to 20 minute wait to their travel plans.

Scheduled blasting, which could require longer closures, will be posted in advance.