Penticton council to hear from public on proposed six-plex

Photo: Contributed Rendering provided to the City of Penticton of potential Conklin Avenue development.

Penticton city council will hear from the public Tuesday about planned density on Conklin Avenue.

A developer is seeking to transform 460 Conklin Avenue, currently an empty lot along a laneway, into multiple units.

Originally planned as a three-storey, eight-unit townhouse, the design was re-worked following feedback to a two-storey, six-unit townhouse consisting of two triplexes.

The form and character of the development has already been approved by council, with the added requirement that the developer include a "0.5 metre wide road dedication along the frontage [of the property]."

The next step is an Official Community Plan amendment from "Detached Residential" to "Ground Oriented Residential" for the property, and a zoning bylaw amendment from "Large Lot Residential" to "Low Density Multiple Housing."

As of Jan. 31, no letters from the public regarding the amendments had been received by city staff.

The public hearing will be an opportunity for council to hear from the community about the proposal, before debating the matter among themselves later in the meeting and deciding whether to give the amendments' second and third reading — the final steps before formal adoption.

The hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. at City Hall. Online participation is also available, with more information here.